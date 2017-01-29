Bastian Schweinsteiger scores overhead kick against Wigan

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rewind six months and Bastian Schweinsteiger's Manchester United career was over.

Jose Mourinho had told the midfielder that his future laid elsewhere and even the club's supporters begun to reluctantly accept Schweinsteiger might not ever play for the club again.

Back to the present, and Schweinsteiger marked his first start in over a year with a very nice goal against Wigan in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were already firmly in control of the tie after goals from Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had given the Old Trafford crowd plenty to cheer.

But it was Schweinsteiger's acrobatic finish that prompted the biggest noise of the afternoon in the 80th minute.

As you can see in the video below, Wayne Rooney's corner was headed towards goal by Ander Herrera before Schweinsteiger used every bit of nous he has gathered during his illustrious career to produce an overhead kick - of sorts.

So it isn't quite to the same standard as Rooney's vs Manchester City but it was still impressive enough for the 32-year-old to earn rave reviews from the club's supporters on Twitter.

Schweinsteiger was also involved in the vital opening goal of the game by delivering the crucial cross to set up Fellaini.

And his overall performance will please Mourinho and could see him be given a more prominent role in the months to come.

He is set to be included in the Red Devils' Europa League squad for the rest of the season and following the departure of Morgan Schneiderlin, more opportunities to feature could naturally arise.

After such a turbulent spell at the club, Schweinsteiger proves that redemption is possible at Man United.

