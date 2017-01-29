How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Planning the Rumble is a hectic job.

Former WWE star lifts the lid on how WWE books the Royal Rumble

Football News
Everyone knows that the WWE is pre-planned, while the moves they do in the ring are real and can be dangerous if not performed safely, they know exactly how it will go down beforehand.

Regardless of that, it’s still enjoyable and it’s always interesting to know how everything is produced behind the scenes.

BEHIND THE SCENES

In particular, the Royal Rumble match.

Producers always book the matches and give the green light as to what could happen in the ring, but with 30 superstars involved at once, you can imagine it gets quite hectic.

Former WWE superstar Matt Morgan has lifted the lid on how it all goes down, highlighting just how much effort goes into making this an incredible match ahead of tonight’s festivities at the San Antonio Alamodome.

Speaking to the WrestlingInc podcast, he revealed: “2004. My rookie year, my first full year there. We’re in the locker room, Pat Patterson was the quarterback of it, the producer of it, I guess they would say now.

p1b7lmaj3u8lelgtfu6nbfrpf9.jpg

ROYAL RUMBLE SECRETS

“And I remember he had this dry eraser board. He would list all of our names and then write out who is eliminating who. And then, as he’s doing it, he looked at me and said, ‘alright, Morgan, you’re eliminating Hurricane Helms’ or ‘then, you’re doing this.’

“And then, really quickly, I’d have to turn to Hurricane and say what I’m going to do to him, like right there on the spot and have an idea right then and there, so they would know. It was really quick thinking.

“I remember. It was just like, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, when they’d get your name, what you would do to eliminate your talent or get eliminated yourself. And you had to keep it moving because there are so many guys in that Rumble.”

If you thought it would be an easy task, think again – as it does sound like that locker room could get pretty heated in a situation like this.

Is this how you thought the Royal Rumble is booked? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

