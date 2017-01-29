Sir Mo Farah slams Trump Immigration ban; "Daddy might not be able to come home"

Following the controversial immigration ban ordered by President Donald Trump, the repercussions have been felt across the world.

Somali-British Athletics Champion Sir Mo Farah has expressed doubts over his ability to return home to his family in Portland, Oregon, while he continues to train in Ethiopia.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home," he said via Sky Sports.

"Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome."

Farah, who was recently knighted for his achievements, has found great success over his career; the runner took gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 metre races in the past two Olympics Games.

The new guidelines, which were one of Trump's campaign promises, have caused widespread condemnation from those in and outside America. The US State Department stipulates that Britons with dual nationality to certain countries are included among those prohibited from entering.

Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen nationals will also be stopped at the US border for the next 90 days.

Farah, who has lived in Portland for the past 6 years with a young family, is understandably concerned about his situation.

"It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice."

"I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight years old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams. I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

"My story is an example of what can happen when you follow policies of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."

It is unclear what impact the ban will have on Farah personally, however, he is not alone in his worry over what reality awaits him upon attempting to return to his family in the States.

