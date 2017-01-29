David Haye had some bold words to say after being asked to comment on his condition for the upcoming grudge match between himself and Tony Bellew.

The 36-year-old heavyweight, who was in Las Vegas watching Carl Frampton's point loss to Leo Santa-Cruz, met with his trainer Shane McGuigan while in Vegas.

"I had my first session with Shane McGuigan today in the changing room, in Carl Frampton's changing room," Haye told Sky Sports.

"I got in late last night. We went to dinner last night, had a good chat, and talked about the tactics, what we are going to do, today did our first session. It went amazingly well."

Haye's comments come after doubts were expressed from Bellew on whether Haye and McGuigan would make an effective pairing. The Liverpudlian has shared a war of words with Haye, setting the stage for a fierce meeting on March 4th at the O2.

"Someone like Shane might be a little bit in awe with someone like Haye, a former undisputed cruiserweight world champion of the world, former heavyweight champion of the world, a big celebrity, so it's not like with Frampton, when they were both learning on the job.

"He is allowing David Haye to do what he wants and at the end of the day if this wasn't the case, why has Haye been in Miami with the fight six weeks away while his coach is in Las Vegas."

Both fighters have excellent records to their names; both boasting 28 wins and only 2 losses in their respective careers.

That said, Haye's words portrayed a man brimming with confidence, and fully prepared for the fight, now only two months away.

"I am doing great"

"I can't remember a time five weeks before a fight where I've felt as sharp and as on point as I do now."

Whether the "Hayemaker" can back up his comments remains to be seen.

