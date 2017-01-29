WWE fans will tell you that one of the highlights of 2016 is the incredible year AJ Styles has had in the company.

Look down the years, and you’ll probably struggle to find someone else on the roster that has been able to achieve what The Phenomenal One has.

A PHENOMENAL YEAR

Now, he’s one of the prized assets of the company.

You might struggle to pick out an amazing moment from each of the past 12 months he’s been with the organisation, but WWE have made that job much easier with an incredible infographic, showcasing just how special his year was.

In January 2016, we saw him come out as the third entrant in the Royal Rumble, lasting just under 28 minutes as he two superstars.

In February, he was 1-1 against Chris Jericho, and defeated everybody else he was in the ring with.

March saw Y2AJ implode, kicking off their rivalry as he finally went on to make his Madison Square Garden debut in the process.

BRILLIANT MOMENTS

In April, he made a losing debut at WrestleMania – but still went on to feud with Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

The following month saw the arrival of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, as he failed to capture the gold on two occasions.

The next three months saw Styles turn his focus to a bitter rival, as he proceeded to beat up John Cena.

October and November saw big wins over Cena and Dean Ambrose as he became the champion at last – but he lost three times to James Ellsworth.

December saw four stars try to defeat him for his gold, but he conquered them all.

Now we have to wait and see what the second year of AJ Styles has in store, not only for him, but for his fans too.

What did you make of AJ Styles first year in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

