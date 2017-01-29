How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Martial.

Anthony Martial and Juan Mata link up brilliantly against Wigan

Manchester United eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Wigan.

The Championship side almost held out until half-time but Marouane Fellaini’s header just before the break changed the course of the game.

Second half goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger completed the perfect afternoon for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now in the last-16 of the FA Cup, the final of the EFL Cup and through to the knockout stages of the Europe League - not to mention they’re still fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

It certainly is a congested fixture list and Mourinho took the chance to play a few fringe players against Wigan.

One of those that benefited was Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has struggled for regular first-team football this season but played 90 minutes against the Championship side on Sunday. The 21-year-old impressed and has given Mourinho something to seriously think about in the coming weeks.

But there was one moment that he was involved in that wowed everyone watching. With United already 4-0 up, it was time to bring out the party tricks.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

And that’s exactly what Martial and Juan Mata did with just a few minutes remaining. The pair played a one-two before Mata’s lovely flick around the corner into Martial’s pass.

Martial then proceeded to flick the ball up and play an outrageous backheel into the path of Mata. It was simply brilliant, take a look:

It was definitely a very satisfactory week for Mourinho’s side as they booked a place in the final of the EFL Cup in midweek before easing into the next round of the FA Cup.

They will now be concentrating on improving on their sixth position in the league starting with Hull at Old Trafford on Wednesday.



























