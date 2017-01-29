How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed a rare outing against Wigan for Manchester United on Sunday.

Bastian Schweinsteiger sends message to Manchester United fans after scoring against Wigan

Bastian Schweinsteiger's goal against Wigan in Manchester United's comfortable 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory marked what appeared to be an impossible situation just a few months ago.

For so long it looked like there was absolutely no way back for the World Cup winner, who had enjoyed an illustrious 13-year career at Bayern Munich before he moved to Old Trafford in July 2015.

Jose Mourinho decided against selecting the former Germany international for much of the early part of the season and Schweinsteiger didn't make a single matchday squad until November 27, ahead of the Red Devils' EFL Cup tie against West Ham.

It's pretty blatant that the Bayern legend wouldn't have quit his boyhood club to join United - then managed by Louis van Gaal - if he knew he would be subject to such humiliating treatment by the Dutchman's successor.

Few would argue against the fact that Mourinho treated the German poorly during his first few months at the club - as exemplified by the Portuguese informing Schweinsteiger during pre-season that he could no longer train with the first-team squad and had to train with the kids.

It was made more than clear that he no longer had a future at Old Trafford, and barely a part to play at their Carrington training base either. Yet, still, the 32-year-old never gave up hope despite no longer enjoying life in Manchester.

And it's perhaps that determination that ultimately resulted in Mourinho caving in on his stubborn stance with the player, by allowing him the chance to return to United's bench. It was a marker of just how far he had fallen.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Schweinsteiger enjoys miraculous comeback

But when Schweinsteiger made his first start for Mourinho against Wigan on Sunday, and just his third appearance for the Portuguese overall, there was a feeling that something special, in true cup spirit, could happen.

So when the German guided an awkward-angled shot into the net from close range on 81 minutes, it almost gave off the same feeling as what it would have felt for Sutton United fans, who saw their side dump Leeds out of the FA Cup earlier in the day - truly remarkable and unexpected.

Schweinsteiger's face said it all; he had just scored against struggling Championship side Wigan but was clearly delighted to finally prove his value to Mourinho.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

It was indeed a comfortable afternoon for the Red Devils, with Marouane Fellaini's late first-half header being followed up by goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mourinho's unfavoured spare part.

Memorable afternoon for fallen star

But while it was an enjoyable afternoon for United's players overall, no one was more delighted than Schweinsteiger following their cup victory.

"A great evening with a fantastic win in front of our fans! Thanks to everyone for the great support!" Schweinsteiger posted on his Twitter account.

And if he felt his Sunday afternoon couldn't have got any better, Mourinho surprisingly later revealed the German would make his Europa League squad for the knock-out stages of the competition, insisting Schweinsteiger would be staying put.

It would be unfair on the various underdogs that progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup to claim that Schweinsteiger's miraculous return was the biggest shock of the weekend, but it's certainly up there.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

