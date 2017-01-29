WWE fans will all agree on one thing, Chris Jericho’s latest run in the company has been nothing short of outstanding.

What started off with a stint that was originally scheduled to end in September 2016, his incredible work has resulted in the organisation keeping him around for longer than planned.

THE GIFT OF JERICHO

In that time, he’s given the fans some great matches, but many more hilarious moments.

The list of Jericho will easily go down as one of the highlights, while the newly-added catchphrases ranging from ‘drink it in man’, and ‘sexy piñata’ have gone over with the WWE Universe.

His work has also been rewarded with a run as United States Champion, but we all knew his days in the WWE were numbered as he embarks on a new album with his band, Fozzy.

For months, we’ve all been speculating on when that could be, but Jericho has confirmed the news himself when speaking to The Metro.

He said: “It’s time to get back into Fozzy, and there are a couple of other projects I’ve got going on because I don’t do WWE part-time, I do it full-time.

“I come and go, but when I’m working there I’m definitely a full-timer.

“There will be no wrestling from May, you don’t do both at the same time.

“I’ve had a great year which has gone way longer than it was supposed to. It was only supposed to be four months, then it got extended to eight, then 12 and 16. Wrestling will go on hold for a while, which is the way I’ve been doing it since 2010.

MAY DEPARTURE

“You never know what’s going to happen in WWE. It’s the Royal Rumble, anything can go on.

“It’s only January and I’m not leaving until May. I suppose I have just as much of a chance as Mojo Rawley has.”

Now we know how long Jericho plans on sticking around for.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2, which means his final feud could be from the fallout from Orlando, or even a rivalry which could write him out of programming.

How would you like to see Chris Jericho end his current WWE run? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

