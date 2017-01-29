Ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wigan, Jose Mourinho did what all fans have been waiting for all season - give Bastian Schweinsteiger a start.

The German midfielder has become a bit of a cult hero at Old Trafford for his incredible professionalism during a difficult period in his career. Mourinho banished him from first-team training earlier this season and appeared to deem him surplus to requirements.

However, after forcing his way back into senior training, Mourinho rewarded the Bayern Munich legend with two appearances - in the EFL Cup against West Ham and their FA Cup third round tie against Reading.

Article continues below

And Schweinsteiger was finally named in the starting XI for their game against Wigan. It was the World Cup winner’s first start in a United match for more than a year and supporters were understandably excited to see him from the first whistle.

But as a 32-year-old, it’s always going to be very difficult to immediately adapt to the pace. And that much was evident with a quite terrible pass out of the ball the first time he was on the ball.

Article continues below

Take a look at the video below to check it out:

If you continued watching the video, you’d have seen that Schweinsteiger grew into the game.

The German provided an assist for Marouane Fellaini just before half-time to give United the lead.

And then, after goals from Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder got himself on the scoresheet himself to complete the perfect afternoon for himself and his team.

And then, as if his day couldn’t get any better, Mourinho confirmed that Schweinsteiger will remain at the club and will be included in United’s Europa League squad for the knockout stages.

Maybe the Bayern Munich legend should concentrate on starting matches slightly better, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms