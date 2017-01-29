Roger Federer clinched his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday after a historic win against long-time rival Rafael Nadal and has promised to party like a "rock star" following the memorable triumph.

The Swiss legend was understandably ecstatic after the victory and compared the feeling to the one he experienced after his long-awaited French Open triumph back in 2009.

There were several reasons to be jubilant for the veteran, but he pointed towards the manner of his win as the most satisfying aspect.

Article continues below

Having been out with injury for the past six months, the 35-year-old ended a rather long four-and-a-half year wait for a Grand Slam crown, the last one being at Wimbledon in 2012, where he defeated current world number one Andy Murray.

Federer pointed out that that winning a major title at his age after almost five years was more special than any other achievement or record.

Article continues below

He commented: "I think this one will take more time to sink in. When I go back to Switzerland, I'll think, 'Wow!'.

"The magnitude of this match is going to feel different. I can't compare this one to any other one, except for maybe the French Open in 2009.

"I waited for the French Open. I tried, I fought, I tried again and failed. Eventually, I made it. This feels similar.

"We're going to be partying like rock stars tonight, I can tell you that."

Federer claimed that adding another title to his already decorated trophy cabinet was the last thing on his mind, and paid homage to his Spanish counterpart Nadal and their historic rivalry.

"That's the smallest part, to be honest," the 18-time Grand Slam winner said when asked about his illustrious record.

"For me it's all about the comeback, about an epic match with Rafa again.

"Doing it here in Australia, that I can still do it at my age, after not having won a slam for almost five years. That's what I see.

"The last problem is the slam count. Honestly, it doesn't matter."

Federer and Nadal's rivalry on the court is arguably the greatest in the history of the sport. Although, the Spaniard has held the upper hand in recent encounters, Federer's last win against him being the 2007 Wimbledon final.

The Swiss maestro added: "We go furthest back, you know. Rafa definitely has been very particular in my career, I think he made me a better player.

"The way his game stacks up with me, it's a tricky one. It remains for me the ultimate challenge to play against him so it's definitely very special.

"I haven't beaten him in a Grand Slam final for a long, long time. Now I was able to do it again."

Federer entered the tournament in Melbourne seeded 17th, but navigated past tough five-set encounters against the likes of Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka to set up another incredible final with Nadal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms