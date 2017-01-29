How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

SportsCenter have pitched ideas to Reigns.

SportsCenter pitch hilarious gimmicks to Roman Reigns so WWE fans cheer him

One of the biggest criticisms WWE fans have of Roman Reigns is that his gimmick hasn’t changed from his days during The Shield.

Both Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came into their own following the demise of the group; that includes new attires, tweaking their looks as well as new theme music.

NEGATIVE REACTION

For Reigns, however, nothing else has changed drastically, and that’s played a key part in the mostly negative reactions he faces every week.

However, a recent appearance on SportsCenter might have given him some inspiration, which you can see below.

They tried their hand at attempting to get the fans to love the former WWE Champion, and handed over some gimmick ideas he may give to creative – in good fun, obviously.

It seemed as if Reigns wasn’t willing to consider many of them, including a Jedi gimmick from Star Wars – although the fan reaction would perhaps sway him towards being a Sith Lord, if anything.

HILARIOUS GIMMICKS

He also refused to give fans his money, but let’s be honest, you’d cheer for Reigns if he posed on the top rope and threw $100 bills your way.

Mimicking the late Prince also seemed like an idea he didn’t like, although it did look as if he could easily pull off the ‘Purple Reigns’ gimmick, should it ever come to that in his career.

One he did seem to like, though, was a similar role to Khal Drogo’s character in HBO’s hit TV show, Game of Thrones.

Although it was all in good fun, it’s not like Reigns is actually going to take any of these into consideration but some of the fans’ reactions were priceless.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' segment on SportsCenter?

