Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian have all been linked with moves away from Manchester United in January, although none have come to fruition.

It's yet another January full of speculation surrounding one of the Premier League giants' stars, and undoubtedly a period of the year that can be tense and frustrating for all managers, not just Jose Mourinho.

But speaking after United's comfortable 4-0 win over Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Portuguese appeared calm and assured about where his players would be after January 31, when the transfer window closes.

Speculation that Rooney could leave as early as next month for a gigantic £1 million-a-week move to China surfaced over the last 24 hours, and one journalist was keen to fire the question at Mourinho in his post-match press conference.

But while he ruled out anyone leaving this month - which also helped to spell the end of rumours linking Martial and Darmain with moves to Sevilla and Inter Milan respectively - Mourinho admitted there was just one player who could depart Old Trafford over the next couple of days.

After putting United fans' minds at rest that Rooney would not be making an early exit from Old Trafford, the 54-year-old revealed Ashley Young is seeking to find a way out of the club, in search of more first-team football.

“The only player that I am waiting for a decision [on] is Ashley Young." said Mourinho.

“[He’s] a player that I would love to keep, I am not happy if he leaves. But he is the only player that I was informed that would be a possibility of him leaving."

Young opportunities limited

Young, however, doesn't see a future for himself at the Red Devils in the same way that Mourinho does, and is understandable considering the 31-year-old has featured just 10 times in all competitions for United this campaign.

The England international's uncertainty over his future, though, cost him his place in the Red Devils team for their cup tie against the Latics.

“That’s why I didn’t play [him]," Mourinho admitted. "That’s why I gave chances to other people because I don’t know if he’s going to stay with us. If I could choose yes, definitely yes - he would stay with us."

The forgotten man

But despite being in and around the United team this campaign, the former Aston Villa winger has become a bit of a forgotten man and is being tipped for one final big payday in China.

Mourinho, though, couldn't confirm who Young was planning on joining if he is to call an end to five-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, bluntly replying to one journalist:“I have no idea.”

The remarkable story has, however, been Mourinho's decision to include Red Devils outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger in his Europa League squad for the knock-out stages of the competition, despite having made just three appearances all campaign.

