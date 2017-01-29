How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tuanzebe.

Axel Tuanzebe reveals the advice Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave him before his debut

Axel Tuanzebe will never forget January 29, 2017.

The 19-year-old made his Manchester United debut during his side’s 4-0 FA Cup victory over Wigan in front of 75,000 supporters at Old Trafford.

What an incredible moment it was for the youngster.

However, not only has he had to wait months for this moment but, when it did arrive, there was still some waiting around.

Tuanzebe was changed and was waiting on the touchline for the ball to go out of play. However, it took several minutes for there to be a stoppage.

But, with 22 minutes remaining, the defender/midfielder was introduced and he spoke of the amazing experience.

“It was crazy. Since I was a little boy I was thinking of this and now it’s come true,” he said after the match.

"I’m just over the moon and I’m still shaking now. I can’t believe it’s happened.”

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

And Tuanzebe has explained how a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped him as he was waiting to come on.

“I was on the touchline and I could just hear Zlatan saying: 'Keep it simple' so I followed his advice and just waited for my moment and it finally came,” he added.

While Tuanzebe didn’t do anything spectacular on his first appearance for United, he certainly didn’t let his side down as they went on to score two further goals to complete a 4-0 victory.

Tuanzebe’s next step will surely be working hard to earn his first start for Mourinho’s side. And, with the Red Devils still competing on four fronts this campaign, there’s every chance he could do just that.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

United have reached the EFL Cup final, they’re into the FA Cup fifth round and are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League - while they’re also hoping to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

With a heavily congested fixture list, Mourinho could well call upon Tuanzebe in the coming weeks and months.

And he’ll always remember Zlatan’s advice: ‘keep it simple’.

