You’d be forgiven for thinking everything is going well at Real Madrid.

After their 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, Zinedine Zidane’s side went four points clear with a game in hand. The La Liga title really is theirs to lose right now.

But there’s simply no pleasing some Madrid supporters.

After 23 minutes at the Bernabeu, it was goalless and some home fans were not impressed. They began criticising their own team and, like they have done in recent weeks, starting jeering their star man - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Booing the Ballon d’Or winner who has scored 384 goals in 373 appearances for your club is just ridiculous.

And it seems Ronaldo himself has had enough.

When he was subjected to whistles after giving the ball away in the first half, the camera caught him gesticulating angrily to the crowd and mouthing something. According to Spanish outlet Sport, he actually said: “Hijos de puta” - which translates as ‘motherf***ers.’

But those Madrid fans that were unhappy with Ronaldo and the rest of the team earlier in the match were soon silenced.

Ronaldo set up Mateo Kovacic to give Madrid a 38th-minute lead before the Portuguese superstar scored his 20th goal of the season after the break to double their lead.

Alvaro Morata secured all three points with eight minutes remaining to give Madrid a commanding lead at the top of the table.

But, in truth, it’s been a difficult 2017 for Ronaldo and his side. Before the match against Sociedad, Madrid had won just once in the previous five matches which saw them crash out of the Copa del Rey to the hands of Celta Vigo.

Their star man has also come under scrutiny for some underwhelming performances and a couple of shocking misses.

But his 20th goal in 25 appearances this season will silence some of his critics as Madrid looks well on course to win the league.

