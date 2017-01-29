Juventus fans would have undoubtedly thought there would be nothing negative to come from their game away to Sassuolo, after going 2-0 up after 25 minutes, but there was.

It was to be a routine 2-0 win for the Serie A league leaders, who made it three consecutive successive wins in all competitions thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira.

But their Argentinian forward, Paulo Dybala, made a completely unnecessary snub of manager Massimiliano Allegri after being taken off with 13 minutes to spare.

In a game where the current Serie A champions were winning comfortably away to lowly opposition, it seemed logical that their manager rested his key player ahead of their game against in-form Inter Milan next weekend.

Dybala was not deemed to be needed as the game entered it's closing stages, and Allegri decided to rest the 23-year-old and freshen things up as the Old Lady saw the game out.

But clearly the forward was not interested in leaving the pitch ahead of the referee's final whistle and snubbed Allegri in an unbelievable manner.

Dybala's surprise snub

As can be seen in the video below, Dybala shakes hands with his replacement, Zach Muscat, but when the Juve boss puts his hand out to congratulate him on a good game, the forward quite clearly moves his arm behind him, ignoring Allegri.

However, as per 101 Great Goals, the former AC Milan manager quashed any rift between himself and the player, saying: “Dybala, angry? I should be! It’s part of the game.

"He played well, but [Mario] Mandzukic and [Juan] Cuadrado were more energetic and I gave [Marko] Pjaca time to play.

"His anger does not change our relationship. I can understand that at such a time it is normal for the substituted player to take it up with the coach. But the change is done.”

Allegri too lenient?

Allegri has, in the past, been accused of giving his players too much freedom, but, regardless of that rumour, it hasn't stopped the Italian enjoying plenty of success in Turin.

A sixth Scudetto in a row looks inevitable for Juventus, who now boast a four-point lead over second-placed AS Roma following their 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria earlier in the day.

But if there were any questions raised about Dybala and Allegri's relationship, following the match, the Argentina forward was also quick to quash any rift between the two by tweeting: “All together”.

And with the rather surprising incident now behind them, things are only looking up for Juventus, who can make the gap at the top seven points, if they win their game in hand over the Giallorossi.

