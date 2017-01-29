David Beckham explains why he was 'shocked and devastated' with Sir Alex Ferguson

David Beckham got to play for arguably the biggest club in each of the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1 during his illustrious playing career.

But while that is a remarkable feat that not many players will achieve during their careers, the 41-year-old admits there is one big regret about his Manchester United career that left him emotionally scarred.

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has previously argued the former midfielder passed up the opportunity to become a top-level footballer.

Beckham changed his hairstyle on endless occasions throughout his career and was widely remembered for his mohawk, skinhead and braided looks. All of which, in Ferguson's eyes, were unnecessary off-field distractions that hindered the London-born United academy graduate.

Over the course of nine years, 'Becks' made himself an iconic figure at Old Trafford, but Ferguson finally gave in on his Class of '92 star by flogging him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, despite that move for nearly every other player most likely being the biggest of their career, according to Beckham, that was the point in which it hit home that he had wasted the opportunity to fulfil his dream - to play his entire career for the Red Devils.

United departure 'devastated' Becks

The former LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain star admitted he was "shocked and devastated" when Ferguson sold him in 2003, during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

That didn't put Beckham off pursuing his off-field interests, mind, as his David Beckham brand rose to prominence and has helped to rapidly increase his bank balance further over the years.

Ending his association with United, though, did leave a lasting impact on the former England international.

"I didn't watch Manchester United for three years (after that)," Beckham admitted, as per the Mirror. "I would never have left."

Real will unlikely sign many players like Beckham, who had no real burning desire to join the club. But it did see the England star lift La Liga during his time in Spain, as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Young and naive?

Beckham did, however, put it down to his age as to why he made some of the decisions he did, which ultimately led to his sale.

"You make decisions at 21 I hope I would not make when you are 41," Beckham added.

Beckham's surprise revelations will likely shock some United fans who have been used to the England legend showing full support for the club that helped him to turn professional.

The former United midfielder has watched many games from the stands at Old Trafford since and will undoubtedly continue to do so. But Beckham won't forget the pain of parting ways with the club, as a player.

