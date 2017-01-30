In the long grind of an 82-game NBA season, it's important to not take things so seriously sometimes.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took advantage of a light moment in Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Holding a comfortable 58-45 lead in the closing seconds of the first half, Cleveland's DeAndre Liggins took the inbounds pass and took not one, not two, but three full steps before launching an attempted buzzer-beater that missed its target.

Before the Cavs headed to the locker room for the intermission, James took a few seconds to poke some fun at Liggins' blatant traveling violation:

Kyrie Irving can also be seen trolling Liggins, who was a good sport about his embarrassing moment. The refs whistled him for the violation, but it was worth it to provide his teammates with what's sure to be a couple of days' worth of jokes.

LeBron finished the game with 25 points, becoming the first player to eclipse the 20,000-point mark in a Cavaliers jersey.

The Cavaliers went on to win 107-91 - their second-straight victory after an uncharacteristic three-game skid. Things are improving in Cleveland and LeBron and his teammates are enjoying the game again, as evidenced by Sunday's shenanigans.

At 32-14, Cleveland holds a 3.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. If James and the Cavs can continue to keep things light and enjoy playing with each other, they could go on quite a run and put the conference title out of reach.