Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

The Pro Bowl is a game where players get to toss out their strict team playbooks and try whatever trick plays they want in a mostly non-competitive environment.

However, even with the encouraged creativity, the AFC squad may have taken things too far on Sunday night in Orlando.

On a play that should never be attempted again by any team, anywhere, the AFC Pro Bowlers were lucky to only have one of the worst plays ever run end in an incompletion.

In the below video, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith takes the snap and tosses it to Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill on a reverse. Hill then tosses it to Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, who drops it before giving it back to Smith, who promptly fires a pass over Hill's head:

When Smith finally threw the pass, he was 18 yards behind the original line of scrimmage and even if he had completed the ensuing throw to Hill, the catch would have been made in the backfield.

When plays take that long to develop, they hardly ever work. Even in the Pro Bowl, when players definitely aren't playing with the same sense of urgency as a normal game, the AFC's trickery fooled exactly zero NFC defenders.

Still, the players involved in the play will likely be laughing it off on the sidelines as the rest of the exhibition game continues.

It's a safe bet that Hill and Smith won't be bringing that play back to Kansas City with them, though.

