The first Pay Per View of 2017 got off to a very interesting start as the two hour Royal Rumble pre-show brought about a significant title change.

The Royal Rumble is often the night where championships take a secondary interest for the fans and in 2017, the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships both took a back seat role.

New champions

The Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions American Alpha weren't even advertised for the show while the RAW Tag Team title match was put on the pre-show.

That didn't stop it from giving a huge shock though as champions Sheamus and Cesaro lost their belts to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The two teams have had several matches in recent weeks with controversial endings - leading to the special stipulation at the Royal Rumble, that there would be two officials for their title match.

That still proved not to be enough as Sheamus would take out one official inadvertently with the brogue kick.

When the match met it's end however, it was Karl Anderson who would pin Cesaro via a roll up, while also grabbing the tights.

The one remaining official was blind to Anderson's tricks and counted the three which would end the reign of Sheamus and Cesaro.

While the now former champions were left arguing in the ring, Gallows and Anderson celebrated a win which many fans feel should have come a long time ago.

Pre- Show madness

A title change on a PPV pre- show is very unlikely but was a great way to get the fans excited for the four hour main show that was to come.

Two more matches would also take place on the pre-show as Nia Jax would earn a dominant win over Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi would defeat Smackdown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya.

