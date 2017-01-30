Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Ezekiel Elliott.

Watch: Ezekiel Elliott makes huge special teams play for NFC Pro Bowl squad

Kick returners have a big advantage in the Pro Bowl, since a majority of the players on kickoff and punt coverage have never done it before.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill nearly took advantage of that fact in the second quarter of Sunday's Pro Bowl, coming just inches away from taking a kick to the end zone.

However, Dallas Cowboys star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn't about to let his team give up a touchdown.

In the below video, the Rookie of the Year candidate came from across the field to push Hill out of bounds at the last second to prevent a touchdown:

Elliott and Hill are both fast, but it's impressive the Cowboy star cared enough to even attempt to chase the Chiefs' speedster down.

Although, if Elliott's reaction to winning the Pro Bowl Dodgeball game was any indication, maybe he does really care about the game.

The Cowboys aren't likely to use their highly paid star on special teams next season, but it's good to see Elliott give something new a chance and have fun doing it.

With young stars like Zeke having a blast at the Pro Bowl, the NFL may be able to breathe some more life into the event that has become a joke in recent years. Though it's not likely to become more competitive as a game, it could be a lot more fun for viewers and players alike.

This year was a step in the right direction, but there's still work to be done to make it the best possible showcase of the NFL's top talent.

Topics:
Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
NFL Playoffs
AFC
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

