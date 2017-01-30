How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Neville is the new Cruiserweight Champion (©Twitter @PeligroseVixen).

Neville wins the Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble

Football News
The 2017 Royal Rumble got off to a very strong start with new RAW Tag Team Champions crowned on the pre- show, the announcement that Seth Rollins was banned from the building and a brutal Universal Championship match.

The RAW side of the show was performing well as both Bayley and Charlotte put on a great women's championship match, but it was the Cruiserweight Championship match which made the biggest headline.

A victorious return

Ever since he returned at Roadblock in late 2016, Neville has entered the Cruiserweight division and also pulled off one of the most convincing heel turns in recent years.

With his new, more physical and ruthless attitude, Neville challenged his old friend Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight title at the Royal Rumble.

Swann put up a good fight against the self proclaimed 'King of the Cruiserweights' but in the end, he was no match for Neville.

Neville forced Swann to tap out and surrender his title as Neville won his first belt since joining the main roster.

The former NXT Champion was a very welcome addition to an arguably struggling division when he returned from injury at Roadblock and now, as champion, he could take the division in any direction.

Swann will surely be guaranteed a rematch for his championship but Neville will be tough to beat with his more aggressive side now out in the open.

A strong night for RAW

Before the Royal Rumble match had even gotten underway, RAW had made a great account of themselves on the night.

From Gallows and Anderson winning the Tag team titles on the pre-show to Charlotte and Bayley putting on a great Women's Championship match, RAW was performing well.

Arguably the biggest shock before the main event however was Braun Strowman inserting himself into the Universal Championship match.

Strowman would come out of nowhere to attack the challenger Roman Reigns and cost him his chance at winning the title.

Monday's episode of RAW, just 24 hours after the Royal Rumble event will be interesting to see how the fallout from the first PPV of 2017 unfolds.

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

