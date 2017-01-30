This year's Royal Rumble was an incredibly star studded event as names such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and the Undertaker all took part in the main event.

Away from the annual tradition however, the Universal Championship was also defended as Kevin Owens put the title on the line against Roman Reigns.

Ineffective stipulation

Following his constant interference in title matches, Owens' best friend Chris Jericho was placed in a shark cage hung above the ring for the match.

It didn't matter however as once again, Reigns was ambushed by the outside interference of the Mountain of a Man, Braun Strowman.

The former Wyatt Family member was built up as one of the big hitters in the Rumble match itself, so his appearance in the Universal title match came as a huge surprise.

Owens and Reigns had put on a brutal match at that point with them utilising everything available including chairs, tables and even brass knuckles.

Strowman however would snatch Reigns from the point of almost certain victory and would savagely attack him outside the ring.

Strowman would chokeslam him on the announce table then put him through another table which Reigns himself had set up in the ring.

Finally, an almost lifeless Owens would make the pin on his challenger and once again regain his Universal Championship.

Revenge is sweet

With Strowman entered in the Royal Rumble match later in the evening, many fans began wondering if they would see Reigns cost the Mountain of a Man his chance at headlining WrestleMania.

That proved not to be the case however as Strowman would enter the Rumble at number seven and after eliminating seven men, he would meet his end at the hands of Smackdown's Baron Corbin.

Reigns would also enter the Royal Rumble and claim the coveted number 30 spot and go on to eliminate the Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho.

Eventual winner Randy Orton would eliminate Reigns though as he became the final man to go over the top rope and hand the WrestleMania main event to the Viper.

