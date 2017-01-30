The 2017 Royal Rumble will be remembered for many different things, but none may be bigger than John Cena's historic title win.

Cena challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship with a win making it his 16th title reign - tying Ric Flair for the most of all time.

A historic night in San Antonio

In front of 52,020 people crammed into the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cena and Styles went one on one in a match which went back and forth.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Is John Cena the greatest WWE superstar of all time? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The two put on the match which arguably stole the show and would prove to eclipse the much criticised main event which followed.

Cena would get the win he has been chasing for some time though and eventually put AJ away to secure his place at the top of a historic list.

Article continues below

Cena and Styles put on a great match in which they traded finishing moves all the way through, but Cena increased his intensity to get the win.

Styles proved to be outmatched at the Rumble and has now relinquished the WWE Championship - a belt he has held since Backlash in September.

As for Cena, this is the first time he has held the championship since he lost it to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam back in 2014.

Even the man who now shares his record with him Ric Flair had his say on Cena's achievement.

Cena will now move forward as Smackdown's Champion and although it will be easy for him to look forward to defending the title at WrestleMania, he will have to go through the Elimination Chamber first.

A viper lurking

In the main event, Smackdown's Randy Orton would win the Royal Rumble match ensuring himself a ticket to the main event at WrestleMania 33.

Who Orton will face however will be determined at Elimination Chamber, but fans may be dissatisfied if it another match between the Viper and Cena.

There is still a long way to go until WrestleMania and a lot can change before then so Smackdown could be very interesting over the coming weeks.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms