How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Cena has finally tied Ric Flair.

John Cena wins record tying 16th World Championship

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2017 Royal Rumble will be remembered for many different things, but none may be bigger than John Cena's historic title win.

Cena challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship with a win making it his 16th title reign - tying Ric Flair for the most of all time.

A historic night in San Antonio

In front of 52,020 people crammed into the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cena and Styles went one on one in a match which went back and forth.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Is John Cena the greatest WWE superstar of all time? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The two put on the match which arguably stole the show and would prove to eclipse the much criticised main event which followed.

Cena would get the win he has been chasing for some time though and eventually put AJ away to secure his place at the top of a historic list.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Chris Jericho officially announces when he’s leaving WWE

Chris Jericho officially announces when he’s leaving WWE

Huge title change takes place on the Royal Rumble pre- show

Huge title change takes place on the Royal Rumble pre- show

Martial and Mata left Twitter in disbelief with brilliant piece of play vs Wigan

Martial and Mata left Twitter in disbelief with brilliant piece of play vs Wigan

Jose Mourinho names the only Man Utd player who wants to leave this month

Jose Mourinho names the only Man Utd player who wants to leave this month

Cena and Styles put on a great match in which they traded finishing moves all the way through, but Cena increased his intensity to get the win.

Styles proved to be outmatched at the Rumble and has now relinquished the WWE Championship - a belt he has held since Backlash in September.

As for Cena, this is the first time he has held the championship since he lost it to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam back in 2014.

Even the man who now shares his record with him Ric Flair had his say on Cena's achievement.

Cena will now move forward as Smackdown's Champion and although it will be easy for him to look forward to defending the title at WrestleMania, he will have to go through the Elimination Chamber first.

A viper lurking

In the main event, Smackdown's Randy Orton would win the Royal Rumble match ensuring himself a ticket to the main event at WrestleMania 33.

Who Orton will face however will be determined at Elimination Chamber, but fans may be dissatisfied if it another match between the Viper and Cena.

There is still a long way to go until WrestleMania and a lot can change before then so Smackdown could be very interesting over the coming weeks.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Royal Rumble

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again