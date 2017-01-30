In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Travis Kelce.

Watch: Travis Kelce, AFC team pull off beautiful fake field goal at Pro Bowl

It's not surprising to see teams pulling out all the stops at the Pro Bowl, trying things they'd never actually try in a real NFL contest.

In fact, that's one of the best things about the Pro Bowl, and the AFC gave fans another fun moment on Sunday night.

In the second half of action, the AFC squad faced a fourth down from well within field-goal range. However, rather than playing it safe and going for three, a fake was called - a bold decision considering kicker Justin Tucker was hitting field goals of 70 yards and longer in the practice sessions ahead of the game.

It almost didn't work, but Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce took the flip from the holder and couldn't be stopped, plowing his way across the line for a first down:

Again, it should be mentioned that Kelce was probably trying the hardest on this play, but it was impressive nonetheless.

The AFC attempted an offensive trick play earlier in the game that didn't turn out so well, but credit to the team's coaching staff for not being afraid to try another one in a key moment.

The AFC ended up settling for a field goal on the possession anyway, but it was much closer than it would have been without the trickery.

Thanks to a late interception, which Aqib Talib nearly returned for a touchdown, the AFC held on to win the game, earning its players more money in the process.

