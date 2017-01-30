The 2017 Royal Rumble is in the books and Randy Orton is heading to the main event of WrestleMania 33 as the winner of the 30 man main event.

Orton eliminated Roman Reigns to seal his ticket to the biggest match of the year and clinch his second ever Royal Rumble win.

Fans left disappointed

While the Viper emerging victorious wasn't unexpected, fans still seemed displeased with the match on a whole.

Orton winning and heading to WrestleMania seems to have been accepted by most fans but with the win earlier in the night by John Cena, fans are less impressed with the prospect of another Cena vs Orton match.

As for the Royal Rumble match itself, it boasted some very big names but fell flat in several areas and even left fans questioning what the WWE were thinking then they decided on the way to have the match played out.

While fans were treated to seeing Goldberg eliminate Brock Lesnar then Goldberg meeting his end at the hands of the Undertaker, they were also starved of many things the Royal Rumble has become famous for.

There was only one debut from the NXT roster as Tye Dilinger fittingly entered at number 10 and whilst they often say 'you never know who will show up at the Royal Rumble', every entrants was plucked from the active roster.

For months, rumours of Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and even the new NXT Champion Bobby Roode had been circulating.

As it turned out, noen of the above appeared, and many fans were left unhappy with the usage of Roman Reigns in the number 30 spot.

Twitter was littered with fans unhappy with Reigns having a spot in the match after failing to capture the Universal Championship earlier in the show.

Despite the very negative reaction Reigns received, not everyone turned against him, even if they did still strongly disagree with his entry in the match.

While there is something to be said for using polarising figures to get fans talking about what they see, there is a fine line between that and disappointing your audience.

While the Royal Rumble event on the whole threw up quite a few shocks and incredible moments such as John Cena clinching his 16th world title and Gallows and Anderson finally capturing the RAW tag titles, it's climax has certainly undone much of it's good work.

Arguably the more concerning rumours for the WWE and most telling from a fans point of view, was reported by Wrestling News Source on Twitter.

Fans leaving when Reigns' music hit could be symbolic that much of the WWE Universe have given up on the former Shield member.

Many fans may just be unhappy with the lack of returns/ debuts in the Rumble, but whatever their reason, they appear to have been very unhappy with the Royal Rumble match, arguably for the fourth year running.

