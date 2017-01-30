The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Payet.

David Sullivan's son posts tweet about Dimitri Payet after his move to Marseille

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, Dimitri Payet has finally got his wish and has left West Ham to return to his former club, Marseille.

The Ligue 1 club spent £25 million on the midfielder after he refused to play for the Hammers earlier this month.

Of course, West Ham fans aren’t particularly impressed with the way he’s forced his way out of the club. But it’s not just the supporters that aren’t very happy.

Article continues below

The club’s chiefs - who declared that Payet wasn’t for sale - have hit out at the 29-year-old following the move.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan released a statement following the deal that read: "The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-a-half-year deal only last year.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

"I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity.

"To be frank, my board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club."

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

But it was the actions of Sullivan’s son that has hit headlines on Monday morning. Jack Sullivan is very outspoken regarding all matters West Ham on Twitter and he took to the social media site when Payet was confirmed as a Marseille player.

He ran a poll asking his followers: “Should I do a tweet that will get me in trouble?” Almost 6,000 voted with the vast majority choosing “yes.”

Moments later, he wrote: I would just like to say thank you to Payet for all his contributions, here are a few of his memorable moments #coyi.” While two of his pictures showed Payet celebrating, the other two were pictures of snakes.

While that tweet may well get him in trouble, he posted a more respectable tweet shortly afterward that read: “However In all seriousness, he was a fantastic player for us and gave me and I'm sure all of us some unforgettable moment.”

The player tasked with replacing Payet is Robert Snodgrass who has arrived at the London Stadium in a £10 million move. And Sullivan Jr. has also referred to that signing by tweeting: “Robert Snodgrass has signed for £10million. Our second signing for the window he has 7 goals and 3 assists in 20 PL games this year.”

While some supporters may be disappointed that they have replaced Payet with Snodgrass, they must realise they have received £25m for a 29-year-old that was refusing to play. In return, they signed a talented and experienced Premier League player.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Marseille

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again