Sakho and Klopp.

Mamadou Sakho speaks out about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Last season, Mamadou Sakho established himself as a bit of a cult hero at Liverpool.

Chants of ‘Sakho, Sakho, Sakho’ could be heard on Merseyside whenever the Frenchman crunched into one of his full-blooded tackles. And the defender did himself no harm during an incredible week in April where he scored during Liverpool’s amazing 4-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund before doing the same in the Merseyside derby against Everton less than a week later.

However, his run in the Liverpool side was ended when UEFA found him guilty of taking a banned substance - an offence he was later cleared for.

But that was no consolation for Sakho who ended up missing the remainder of the campaign - including the Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

Pre-season was always going to be important for Sakho as he attempted to get his career back on track. However, his Liverpool career effectively ended when Jurgen Klopp sent him home from their tour to the United States.

The German manager explained that the defender had broken several club rules and was therefore punished.

And now, for the first time, we’ve heard from Sakho himself.

Sakho's version of events

Speaking to Canal Football Club, the former Paris Saint-German man admitted that one of the reasons he was sent home was because he turned up late to a team meeting.

“It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," he admitted.

“I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager.

"Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies.”

Working hard

Since then, Sakho has become a forgotten figure at Anfield with him training and playing with the youth sides at Melwood - rather than the senior side.

And while we haven’t seen him take to the pitch for Klopp’s side, he appears to be working hard alongside the youngsters at the club as he tries to keep his fitness levels up.

“I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team , which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game.“

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League

Next destination

It seems almost certain that Sakho will leave Liverpool during this transfer window but his destination is still unknown but he has ruled out a move to Marseille given his previous PSG connections.

“Since I started this incredible adventure abroad, in terms of football but also in terms of my family, because when I see my children speaking English I think it is a glorious thing that I have been able to give them," he said.

"I think I have a few more wonderful years to experience abroad first. And PSG, why not, but afterwards.

“I think Marseille have a very good team. Bafé (Gomis) and Pat (Evra) are friends of mine. But my answer to this might remind certain people about a song. When there is PSG, Sakho is with them.”

Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard
Mamadou Sakho

