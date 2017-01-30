When it comes to unsung heroes in football, Arsenal Invincible Lauren was undoubtedly one of them.

The Cameroonian was vastly underrated in north London, despite playing a vital role in the 2003/04 title-winning side that went the entire season unbeaten.

A solid and athletic right-back in his heydey, Lauren was extremely consistent and even chipped in with an important goal or two during his six-year stint.

Indeed, the 40-year-old scored against Liverpool just two days after making his debut in 2000 and notched two penalties against Tottenham, one of which during a 5-4 win at White Hart Lane.

Lauren became a fan favourite at Highbury and, judging by his most recent interview with the Independent, he still holds Arsenal very close to his heart.

According to the former right-back, Arsene Wenger's men are on to something good and possess the quality to win the Premier League.

But Lauren is a big fan of one player in particular, so much so that he claims he will be "better" than all those who played in the same position before him.

And no, it's not Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil.

"[Hector] Bellerin is very, very good," he said. "He is going to be better than all of us.

"He knows how to play with the ball at his feet. He reads the game. He can get forward and get behind the opposition's defence.

"When he arrives he then has the ability to cross well. He knows how to play between the lines. And he is so young.

"If he stays injury-free then he is going to out-do me and Lee Dixon and Pat Rice and everyone who has played in that position for the club over the years."

How's that for praise? Lauren clearly rates Bellerin highly and he claims Arsenal's current squad is as strong as it's ever been.

"I think the club have reached a moment when they should be holding on to their best players," he added. "I don't remember a squad as strong as this one in a long time and I am seeing good things this season.

"The resistance shown against Bournemouth in the 3-3 away from home - it was not the best result but in seasons gone by at 3-0 down we don’t get back into that game if we play for three days.

"Now I look at Arsenal and it's not just the 11. There are various players who can come in and make an impact. When [Alex] Iwobi and Lucas Perez have come in they have done very well."

