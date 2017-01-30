Barcelona will probably look back on this weekend and identify it as the weekend that they lost the league.

Their failure to beat Real Betis, coupled with Real Madrid beating Real Sociedad, saw them fall four points adrift of their rivals having played an extra match. They now face a very tricky task to win their third consecutive league title.

But there’s one reason why they still have a chance and his name is Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar appears to have shrugged off the disappointment of losing out to Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of year gongs and is currently in the form of his life right now.

That may not be apparent as Barca could only manage a 1-1 draw with Betis. However, that’s not to say Messi didn’t have a massive influence on the game.

In fact looking at his individual highlights, it suggests he was incredible once again. A six-minute video has emerged on YouTube showing Messi’s best moments from the draw and it appears that he only has his teammates to blame for their failure to win.

Messi created numerous golden opportunities for the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez but they couldn’t quite take their chances.

Take a look:

Of course, Messi did register an assist with his brilliant through-ball to Suarez in the 90th minute helping to earn his side a point.

But it should have been all three points, in truth.

Luis Enrique’s side were incredibly denied an equaliser earlier in the game when Aleix Vidal’s shot was deemed not to have crossed the line when replays showed it was clearly in.

Enrique was rather diplomatic after the match when asked about the incident: "Referees need help, be it cameras or whatever, for decisions which favours us or not," he said.

With the La Liga title slipping out of reach, Messi and co. will turn their attentions to the Copa del Rey. They face a trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday before hosting them six days later in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

And then, in February, they face Paris Saint-Germain as the Champions League resumes.

With Messi in this form - scoring 29 goals in 28 matches in all competitions - don’t rule out Barca ended the season with numerous trophies.

