How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi.

Lionel Messi played brilliantly despite Barcelona's draw against Real Betis

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona will probably look back on this weekend and identify it as the weekend that they lost the league.

Their failure to beat Real Betis, coupled with Real Madrid beating Real Sociedad, saw them fall four points adrift of their rivals having played an extra match. They now face a very tricky task to win their third consecutive league title.

But there’s one reason why they still have a chance and his name is Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

The Argentine superstar appears to have shrugged off the disappointment of losing out to Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of year gongs and is currently in the form of his life right now.

That may not be apparent as Barca could only manage a 1-1 draw with Betis. However, that’s not to say Messi didn’t have a massive influence on the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

In fact looking at his individual highlights, it suggests he was incredible once again. A six-minute video has emerged on YouTube showing Messi’s best moments from the draw and it appears that he only has his teammates to blame for their failure to win.

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Messi created numerous golden opportunities for the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez but they couldn’t quite take their chances.

Take a look:

Of course, Messi did register an assist with his brilliant through-ball to Suarez in the 90th minute helping to earn his side a point.

But it should have been all three points, in truth.

Luis Enrique’s side were incredibly denied an equaliser earlier in the game when Aleix Vidal’s shot was deemed not to have crossed the line when replays showed it was clearly in.

Enrique was rather diplomatic after the match when asked about the incident: "Referees need help, be it cameras or whatever, for decisions which favours us or not," he said.

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

With the La Liga title slipping out of reach, Messi and co. will turn their attentions to the Copa del Rey. They face a trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday before hosting them six days later in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

And then, in February, they face Paris Saint-Germain as the Champions League resumes.

With Messi in this form - scoring 29 goals in 28 matches in all competitions - don’t rule out Barca ended the season with numerous trophies.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again