How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sterling.

Raheem Sterling deletes three Instagram posts slating British media

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For Premier League footballers, your every move is in the public eye.

Everywhere you go and everything you do is monitored by journalists and fans alike. While high-profile stars earn a ridiculous of money, the way their private life is invaded can sometimes get out of hand.

Well, the situation involving Raheem Sterling has definitely got out of hand.

Article continues below

The Manchester City winger is often subjected to pointless articles on a daily basis about what he’s been doing. And he’s clearly had enough.

On Sunday, he uploaded three Instagram posts slamming the British media before he swiftly deleted them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being booed by Real Madrid fans

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

Here they are:

The first article is from the Daily Star, whose headline was: “£44m bargain-loving Raheem Sterling’s taste for Greggs…he loves pasties!”

Sterling’s simple reply was: “What’s my life come 2”.

p1b7n7t1es1tjo1fmj1e6b1heo1ohpb.jpg

If you thought that was bad, the second story that Sterling has identified is just bizarre. Again, the Daily Star were the culprits as their headline read: “Man City ace Raheem Sterling drives FILTHY £50k Mercedes.”

Sterling’s response was brilliant on Instagram as he sarcastically wrote: “Around December/Janaury thought there was just no point in washing your car cause the next day it'll be muddy again, sorry my fault!!! make sure clean next time you guys around."

p1b7n7udng12r17g6r391ro517dvd.jpg

Sterling’s third Instagram identified the Daily Mail’s article concerning his trip to Poundland. The Mail wrote a headline saying: "He's happy to splash the cash on £50,000 Bentleys but when it comes to value only Poundworld will do. £180,000-a-week Premier League star Raheem Sterling shows he has an eye for a bargain like the rest of us."

Sterling’s reply, once again, was superb. "Didn't even know there was a 50k Bentley but apparently it's a crime to get batteries from Poundland guys,” he said.

p1b7n803d4144tk321sa0u55usmf.jpg

But don’t just think that it’s only these three articles that concern Sterling. In fact, a Twitter user has highlighted seven derogatory articles from the Daily Star alone this month regarding Sterling.

Take a look:

You’re really got to feel sorry for him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Jamie Carragher
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Raheem Sterling
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again