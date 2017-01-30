For Premier League footballers, your every move is in the public eye.

Everywhere you go and everything you do is monitored by journalists and fans alike. While high-profile stars earn a ridiculous of money, the way their private life is invaded can sometimes get out of hand.

Well, the situation involving Raheem Sterling has definitely got out of hand.

The Manchester City winger is often subjected to pointless articles on a daily basis about what he’s been doing. And he’s clearly had enough.

On Sunday, he uploaded three Instagram posts slamming the British media before he swiftly deleted them.

Here they are:

The first article is from the Daily Star, whose headline was: “£44m bargain-loving Raheem Sterling’s taste for Greggs…he loves pasties!”

Sterling’s simple reply was: “What’s my life come 2”.

If you thought that was bad, the second story that Sterling has identified is just bizarre. Again, the Daily Star were the culprits as their headline read: “Man City ace Raheem Sterling drives FILTHY £50k Mercedes.”

Sterling’s response was brilliant on Instagram as he sarcastically wrote: “Around December/Janaury thought there was just no point in washing your car cause the next day it'll be muddy again, sorry my fault!!! make sure clean next time you guys around."

Sterling’s third Instagram identified the Daily Mail’s article concerning his trip to Poundland. The Mail wrote a headline saying: "He's happy to splash the cash on £50,000 Bentleys but when it comes to value only Poundworld will do. £180,000-a-week Premier League star Raheem Sterling shows he has an eye for a bargain like the rest of us."

Sterling’s reply, once again, was superb. "Didn't even know there was a 50k Bentley but apparently it's a crime to get batteries from Poundland guys,” he said.

But don’t just think that it’s only these three articles that concern Sterling. In fact, a Twitter user has highlighted seven derogatory articles from the Daily Star alone this month regarding Sterling.

Take a look:

You’re really got to feel sorry for him.

