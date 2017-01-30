What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It's been over a year since Dele Alli wowed football fans with his phenomenal volley against Crystal Palace, yet people are still talking about it.

In front of a packed Selhust Park on January 23, 2016, the 20-year-old controlled Christian Eriksen's pass, flicked it over his head and lashed a 25-yard strike past Wayne Hennessey.

Tottenham won 3-1 that day but the game belonged to Alli, who had only joined up with his new teammates five months previously.

Even Thierry Henry couldn't help but laud the Englishman's effort, despite the fact it came during a win for Arsenal's north London rivals.

"As you know my love for Tottenham, I love that goal," the Frenchman hastily admitted on Sky Sports. "It has to be an amazing thing for me to say that. It was an amazing goal."

While the volley itself was sensational, the way Alli set himself up was simply incredible. See below for a video of the goal.

And as if receiving praise from an Arsenal great wasn't good enough, Brazil legend Ronaldinho has now revealed how he reacted to Alli's strike.

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, per 101 Great Goals, Ronaldinho explained how he felt while watching the youngster perform his wizardry.

"I saw Dele Alli's goal last year and it looked like a goal I would like to score, there's no explanation for goals like that," he said.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

"It's very thrilling to inspire someone to such a great goal. I can barely put it all into words."

It takes some doing to leave one of football's greatest ever players speechless, but it would seem Alli did just that.

Praise has been flooding in for the Tottenham ace recently having scored 11 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

Alli has been brilliant under Mauricio Pochettino and such form has drawn comparisons with Paul Gascoigne - from Barcelona legend Xavi.

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

"There are some very promising young English midfield players - and there is no doubt he is very special," the Spanish maestro said, per the Mirror.

"He is very talented, very technical. I can understand why The Tottenham fans are hoping he is the next Paul Gascoigne.

"For me, Gascoigne was an inspiration when I was developing, one of the best midfield players I have ever seen. It is important not to put pressure on Dele with these comparisons - but I can see why fans are excited."

