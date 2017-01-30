What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

River Plate and Boca Juniors' heated superclasico saw three players and three coaches sent off.

Boca Juniors and River Plate's crazy superclasico match sees three players sent off

Football outside of Europe can be an unfamiliar place at times to those who are used to watching Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and alike on our television screens.

So, when Boca Juniors and River Plate - two of Argentina's biggest clubs - came together for their annual superclasico 'friendly', it was inevitable that sparks were going to fly.

However, for football fans across Europe, just when we thought we understood madness, their mid-season fixture in South America just took things to a whole new level.

It's no secret that football in South America has many intense and fierce rivalries and this game got pretty 'interesting'.

River Plate enacted revenge on their bitter rivals after Boca Juniors had beaten them 4-2 at home in the league back in December, with a 2-0 win secured in eight second-half minutes thanks to a penalty from Sebastian Driussi and Arturo Mina header.

But the victory wasn't that simple for River, having to take the lead and maintain it without the advice and support from their coach, Marcelo Gallardo, on the touchline, after he had been sent to the stands for bringing his team out late for the second half.

Coaches banished from touchline

Ironically, Boca's assistant, Gustavo, also brought his side out late after half-time, which saw him join Boca Juniors' coach Barros Schelotto in the stands after he was sent off for dissent in the first half.

FBL-ARGENTINA-RIVER PLATE-BOCA

Generally speaking, Mar del Plata is a seaside resort in Argentina but, once the superclasico kicked off, it became a war zone.

Both sides could only be thankful that they had a World Cup referee handling the situation, with Nestor Pitana sending off River Plate's first goalscorer, Driussi, as well as Boca's Dario Benedetto and Juan Insaurralde, to make it 10 v 9 after a free-for-all on the pitch erupted.

Superclasico lives up to reputation

Boca will have been thankful that they had to only suffer for 10 minutes with nine men, but, inevitably, that was never enough time to pull off a remarkable comeback.

FBL-ARGENTINA-RIVER PLATE-BOCA

This isn't an irregularity in the fixture as it happens, with five players having been sent packing in the superclasico last year.

In two weeks' time, the league season resumes with River Plate's 2-0 victory counting for little where bragging rights are concerned. Boca currently lead the league with 31 points, while River's 22 points currently sees them placed seventh in the table.

