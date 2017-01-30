Things didn’t quite go to plan for Robinho in England.

The Brazilian joined Manchester City from Real Madrid for £23.5 million on the same day that the club was bought out by the Arab investment company Abu Dhabi United Group.

But City were left disappointed as Robinho managed just 16 goals from 53 appearances in all competitions before returning to Santos on loan, and then leaving permanently for AC Milan.

Things could have been so very different for Robinho, though.

Some of you may recall the forward making a massive error in his press conference as he was unveiled as a City player by saying: "On the last day, Chelsea made a great proposal and I accepted." To this comment, a reporter then replied, "You mean Manchester, right?" "Yeah, Manchester, sorry!" answered Robinho.

But, after Robinho’s recent revelation, you can understand his confusion.

That’s because he was wanted by the Blues and has admitted that Stamford Bridge was his ideal destination. However, his move to west London was blocked for a very bizarre reason.

Why he couldn't join Chelsea

“My goal was to move to Chelsea – Big Phil said I could make the difference for him as his squad, according to him, was not creative enough,” he said, per The Sun.

“But Real Madrid had fallen out with Chelsea – they didn’t like them selling shirts with my name on before the deal had been done.

“I’m pretty sure that this error was one of the main reasons why the transfer failed, as it was a matter of pride for Real Madrid.”

Robinho’s promising career hasn’t quite recovered since his disappointing spell at the Etihad Stadium.

He spent four seasons at Milan but a poor return of 32 goals in 144 appearances meant the Italian giants allowed him to join Santos once again on loan.

He then spent 11 matches at Guangzhou Evergrande in China before returning to his native country to sign for Atletico Mineiro, where he currently plays.

At the age of 33, Robinho certainly doesn’t have too many years left in his career but, having played for Real Madrid, Man City, Milan and 100 times for Brazil, he can certainly look back with fondness - despite his preferred move to Chelsea falling through.

