Warriors edge past Trail Blazers; Cavaliers beat Thunder; Mavs shock the Spurs

Knicks (21-28) 139, Hawks (28-20) 142,

Paul Millsap (37/19/7) came close to a triple-double for the Atlanta Hawks in a high-scoring win over the New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder (23/4/15) had a game to remember.

Thunder (28-20) 91, Cavaliers (32-14) 107

LeBron James (25/14/8), Tristan Thompson (19/12/1) and Kyrie Irving (29/3/10) were the difference makers for the Cavaliers as they overcame Russell Westbrook (20/12/10) and the Thunder.

Rockets (35-16) 101, Pacers (25-22) 120

Jeff Teague (17/3/15) and Paul George (33/9/3) were in inspired form for the Indiana Pacers as they severely restricted James Harden (15/5/8).

Wizards (27-20) 107, Pelicans (19-29) 94

John Wall (18/1/19) had another double-double as the Wizards won on the road. Bradley Beal (27/6/2) led the team in points.

Magic (19-30) 114, Raptors (29-19) 113

Nikola Vucevic (25/10/5) and DJ Augustin (21/2/3) were the two key players for the Orlando Magic as they heaped more January misery on the Raptors.

Sixers (17-29) 108, Bulls (24-25) 121

Jimmy Butler (28/8/7) and Robin Lopez (21/10/2) were in good form for the struggling Bulls against a rejuvenated Sixers outfit.

Mavericks (17-30) 105, Spurs (36-11) 101,

Seth Curry (24/10/5) and Dirk Nowitzki (15/10/0) saw the Mavericks over the line in a tight game as they stunned the Spurs.

Warriors (41-7) 113, Blazers (21-28) 111

Kevin Durant (33/10//6) and Klay Thompson (27/6/2) led the Golden State Warriors to a tight home win against Portland and Oakland native Damian Lillard (19/2/8).

