What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Philippe Coutinho opens up on decision to sign new Liverpool contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You could possibly forgive Philippe Coutinho for allowing a couple of doubts to creep in just a few days after signing a new contract to stay at Liverpool.

Three defeats, all at home, all in the space of seven days has somewhat tarnished the mood around Anfield of late and as a result, Jurgen Klopp is under pressure, arguably for the first time during his tenure at the club.

The German's gamble to rotate his side to face Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday massively backfired as the Reds crashed out of the competition, leaving them only the Premier League to play for this season.

Article continues below

They found themselves two goals down before half-time and forced Klopp to unwillingly bring Coutinho on at the interval. Although Divock Origi grabbed a goal back late on, it proved merely a consolation.

And Liverpool's Brazilian talisman has admitted that the mood in the dressing room after the final whistle was desolate.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Watch: Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a star on special teams, too

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

Mamadou Sakho reveals what really happened with Klopp on Liverpool's US tour

Mamadou Sakho reveals what really happened with Klopp on Liverpool's US tour

“Yes, it was hugely disappointing, and we have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important," Coutinho told the club's official website.

"We have all left from there in the dressing room feeling so disappointed because we lost again, it was very hard."

Despite their recent poor spell of form, Coutinho remains committed to bringing success to Anfield.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

The 24-year-old's new deal is reportedly worth £150,000-a-week and runs until 2022.

Liverpool fans were understandably delighted by the news last week but they have their manager to thank for Coutinho's extended contract.

The reported Barcelona target revealed that it was the Klopp factor that had helped to convince him his next five years should be spent at Anfield.

He added: "I signed a new contract and there was a message. I am happy to sign, and I would like to say it is not about one week, no matter how bad that is, it is about the future with this squad.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

“You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused. Everyone believes in that, and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment.

“Yes it has been a bad week, but we are looking beyond that. Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager – we are confident that will happen."

“Like I said before I have signed because the manager is a winner, and everyone believes in him.

“I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles – that is why I signed a new contract, and that is what we want to do.”

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

Coutinho is expected to return to the starting XI for Tuesday's crucial Premier League against Chelsea.

And Liverpool will need their star man to be at his imperious best to overcome the current league leaders.

A fourth consecutive defeat at home could all but end the Reds' chances of picking up any silverware this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again