You could possibly forgive Philippe Coutinho for allowing a couple of doubts to creep in just a few days after signing a new contract to stay at Liverpool.

Three defeats, all at home, all in the space of seven days has somewhat tarnished the mood around Anfield of late and as a result, Jurgen Klopp is under pressure, arguably for the first time during his tenure at the club.

The German's gamble to rotate his side to face Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday massively backfired as the Reds crashed out of the competition, leaving them only the Premier League to play for this season.

Article continues below

They found themselves two goals down before half-time and forced Klopp to unwillingly bring Coutinho on at the interval. Although Divock Origi grabbed a goal back late on, it proved merely a consolation.

And Liverpool's Brazilian talisman has admitted that the mood in the dressing room after the final whistle was desolate.

Article continues below

“Yes, it was hugely disappointing, and we have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important," Coutinho told the club's official website.



"We have all left from there in the dressing room feeling so disappointed because we lost again, it was very hard."

Despite their recent poor spell of form, Coutinho remains committed to bringing success to Anfield.

The 24-year-old's new deal is reportedly worth £150,000-a-week and runs until 2022.

Liverpool fans were understandably delighted by the news last week but they have their manager to thank for Coutinho's extended contract.

The reported Barcelona target revealed that it was the Klopp factor that had helped to convince him his next five years should be spent at Anfield.

He added: "I signed a new contract and there was a message. I am happy to sign, and I would like to say it is not about one week, no matter how bad that is, it is about the future with this squad.

“You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused. Everyone believes in that, and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment.

“Yes it has been a bad week, but we are looking beyond that. Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager – we are confident that will happen."

“Like I said before I have signed because the manager is a winner, and everyone believes in him.

“I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles – that is why I signed a new contract, and that is what we want to do.”

Coutinho is expected to return to the starting XI for Tuesday's crucial Premier League against Chelsea.

And Liverpool will need their star man to be at his imperious best to overcome the current league leaders.

A fourth consecutive defeat at home could all but end the Reds' chances of picking up any silverware this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms