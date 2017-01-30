David Beckham became a Manchester United legend after progressing through the academy to play almost 400 times for the club.

The midfielder helped the Red Devils win six league titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League during his eight seasons in the first-team.

But, after winning in the league during the 2002/03 campaign, Beckham swapped Manchester for Madrid as he joined the Galacticos at the Bernabeu.

However, after being interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Beckham has revealed how he desperately wanted to remain at Old Trafford, but Sir Alex Ferguson decided otherwise.

Beckham said he was “shocked and devastated” by Ferguson’s decision to offload him before saying: "I didn't watch Manchester United for three years (after that). I would never have left."

The rest - as they say - is history as Beckham played four seasons at Real Madrid, lifting the La Liga trophy in his final season.

But things could have been so very different.

Whilst on holiday during the summer of 2003, Beckham was informed by his friends that United had agreed a deal to sell him. But it wasn’t with Real Madrid. It was, in fact, with their El Clasico rivals.

Beckham to Barcelona

"But I had heard rumours I might be sold. I was holiday in the States with Victoria and one of my friends called and told me it was on Sky Sports that United had agreed terms with Barcelona. I said 'that wasn't right, I don't know anything about it,'" he explained.

"I then flew back to London. I tried to speak to Peter Kenyon and tried to speak to the manager and he said 'no'. I said 'well I need to speak to him and understand what is going on'. He said 'it's true, we have agreed a deal'.

"That is when I spoke to my agent and said 'if I am going to move, I'm going to move to Madrid'. Within a day, I was sat with the president of Madrid and we agreed that is where I was going to go."

Beckham’s story is very similar to what happened with the man that took his number seven shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

Six years later, Ronaldo was keen to leave Ferguson’s side and identified Real Madrid as his next destination. While the Portuguese star got his wish, it was reported that Ferguson desperately tried to convince him to join Barcelona instead.

“I wouldn’t sell that mob [Real Madrid] a virus,” is just one statement that came out of the Scot’s mouth. But, like Beckham, Ronaldo opted for Madrid over Barcelona despite Ferguson’s efforts.

