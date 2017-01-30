What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba produced funny reaction to Man Utd 4-0 Wigan in players' tunnel

Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Wigan on Sunday to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Marouane Fellaini broke the deadlock with 44 minutes played at Old Trafford, the Belgian heading home from Bastian Schweinsteiger's cross.

Another header, this time from Chris Smalling, doubled United's lead just before the hour mark, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan making it three in the 74th minute.

Schweinsteiger then rounded off a perfect day for the Red Devils with an overhead kick in the 81st minute, much to the delight of fans.

Speaking to United's official website after the game, Jose Mourinho praised his players for their second-half performance following a poor opening 45 minutes.

"We deserved to win," he said. "The first half was not very good but we managed to be 1-0 in front. The goal gave us a different second half, it gave us a chance at half-time to speak with the players and make them feel the first half was not good enough.

"We spoke about changing a few things in the dynamic of the team. The guys obviously accepted it well because the second half was much better."

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

United were without summer signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba against Wigan, yet the latter still managed to make headlines after the game.

In tunnel footage released by the FA (see below at 5:20), Pogba interrupted Mkhitaryan and Smalling's post-match interview to celebrate before saying "yes lads".

POGBA'S FUNNY REACTION

So, all in all a good day for United, although one player will inevitably be happier than most following the win: Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The German made his first start of the season against the Latics and marked the occasion with a goal, assist and man-of-the-match performance.

Mourinho certainly seemed happy with Schweinsteiger's display and revealed after the game how he will be recalled into United's Europa League squad.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-WIGAN

"He is staying and he is going on the Europa League list because we opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin leaving," he added.

"We don't have many players - in midfield we don't have many options - so obviously he is an option.

"Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him but it was important for him to have an impact with his volley and now I think he's happy."

