Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers approached Eastern Conference team with point guard trade offer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cleveland’s search for a backup point guard was already going on before LeBron James intensified the process by voicing his feelings about a lack of playmaking last week.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, they recently approached the Philadelphia 76ers about a possible trade for their young point guard, T.J. McConnell. The Sixers’ brass reportedly declined the deal that would have sent Jordan McRae back to Philadelphia.

McRae was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2014 draft, traded to the City of Brotherly Love on draft night and was waived in October of 2015. He was scooped up by the Cavaliers out of the NBA Development League

Strangely enough, McRae would have been a boon for a team that has some real issues in the talent department outside of The Process, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. A young guard that has been around a championship culture probably would have been great for them.

For Cleveland, McConnell fits their mold of backup point guard from last season’s title run. Quick little guards that play harassing defence on one end and can spread the floor on the other. He makes perfect sense for the defending champions.

General manager David Griffin will now have to look elsewhere for a playmaker, but he could have done much worse than McConnell who would have been just the latest in a line of magic tricks that serve as feathers in his cap when it comes to trade creativity.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again