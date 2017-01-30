Cleveland’s search for a backup point guard was already going on before LeBron James intensified the process by voicing his feelings about a lack of playmaking last week.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, they recently approached the Philadelphia 76ers about a possible trade for their young point guard, T.J. McConnell. The Sixers’ brass reportedly declined the deal that would have sent Jordan McRae back to Philadelphia.

McRae was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2014 draft, traded to the City of Brotherly Love on draft night and was waived in October of 2015. He was scooped up by the Cavaliers out of the NBA Development League

Strangely enough, McRae would have been a boon for a team that has some real issues in the talent department outside of The Process, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. A young guard that has been around a championship culture probably would have been great for them.

For Cleveland, McConnell fits their mold of backup point guard from last season’s title run. Quick little guards that play harassing defence on one end and can spread the floor on the other. He makes perfect sense for the defending champions.

General manager David Griffin will now have to look elsewhere for a playmaker, but he could have done much worse than McConnell who would have been just the latest in a line of magic tricks that serve as feathers in his cap when it comes to trade creativity.