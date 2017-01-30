What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

How do you celebrate winning your first Grand Slam for five years to earn your 18th title?

Well, just ask Roger Federer.

The Swiss legend marked his return from injury by winning the Australian Open, beating Rafael Nadal in five sets in a thrilling final.

After the match, Federer explained that he would ‘party like a rockstar.’

But with his final against Nadal going deep into the night in Melbourne, was he tempted to just go back to his hotel and rest following his triumph?

No chance.

How Federer celebrated

“We did party like rockstars,” he confirmed.

“We started late, or super early in the morning, we made it home by sunrise, which was good, it was nice to see the sunrise over Melbourne, get into the room, so it was a long night but a lot of fun.

"Everyone was in such a good mood, it was a special day, special couple of weeks and finished off in a great way, being silly and having a lot of fun.

"Forgetting about everything, all the pressure went away. Am I good dancer? I don’t know. I think you should ask other people. I think I’m a fun dancer.”

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

But Federer hasn’t become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport by resting on his laurels. If he took weeks to celebrate each grand-slam victory, he would be missing out on a lot of training.

And, although he will take a little rest, Federer has already planned his 2017 schedule as he attempts to climb the world rankings once again - where he is currently 10th.

Federer's 2017 plan

“Wimbledon over Roland Garros yes, then the US Open I don’t know,” he added.

“I’ve got months to reflect now on everything, It’s great I have this schedule ahead of me, also the body needs a recovery now too just to see. I’ll probably take like a week at least off to see how I feel.

"Then from then on you can plan your next moves. My next tournaments is Dubai, Indian wells, Miami, and then I haven’t planned the clay-court season yet but I’ll probably do that midway through Indian Wells or something.

"Then on the grass I’ve got a lot of tournaments there, I play Stuttgart and Halle. So I guess Wimbledon, I know I have a better shot there.

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

"At the French Open, if you're not in the draw you can’t win it so I hope to be in the draw this year not like last year.

"US Open actually I also think I have a good chance to do well there, but lets enjoy this one first.”

Let's just hope Federer isn't feeling too hungover this morning.

