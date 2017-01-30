With Arsenal still in the hunt to claim the Premier League title this season, it's not exactly surprising that the club are being linked with players that could help them overhaul rivals Chelsea at the summit of the division.

In fact, it's even less surprising that the north London outfit are being linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema, 29, has been constantly linked with a move to Arsenal over the last few years, but as of yet, a transfer has failed to transpire.

Article continues below

With just a few days left in the current January transfer window, will Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal hierarchy finally make a move for the experienced striker?

It's fair to say that it's extremely unlikely that they will be tempted to approach Real Madrid over the availability of Benzema. That's because Wenger has told reporters that there's no need for him to dip into the market to reinforce his attack.

Article continues below

Benzema's link to Arsenal

In fact, Wenger has explained just why his side are constantly linked with a move for the striker...

As per Sky Sports, Wenger told reporters: "He is linked with us because he is French and maybe there is a bit of noise that he could leave Madrid.

"But there is no need for us to buy any strikers. On our front, we have a big squad and don't need to buy.

"I believe that numbers and quality wise we have what is required."

Welbeck return

Wenger has, of course, recently been boosted by the return of England international Danny Welbeck. The ex-Manchester United man only made a return to action earlier this month after suffering significant damage to his knee cartilage back in May.

Welbeck struck a fine brace for Arsenal during their 5-0 rout of Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday, but Wenger has admitted that he will have to be 'cautious' with the forward.

Wenger continued: "Welbeck is very sharp but he's not out of it completely. We have to be cautious. Physically he's ready but we have to manage the times we use him.

"To come out of what he's gone through you need to be mentally strong. That's not a gift of God, you have to go through all kinds of suffering to get to that.

"Of course he has done enough to keep his place but we have to be cautious on him. I don't know how we will use him after three days, I think he's a bit short for that."

Do Arsenal need Benzema? Have your say below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms