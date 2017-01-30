Virtually as soon as Wayne Rooney scored his record breaking 250th goal for Manchester United, the debate turned to whether he is appreciated enough in England.

Becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for club and country is no mean feat, neither is winning every possible trophy in English football.

Regardless, Rooney has always been accused of never quite reaching the dizzy heights his potential as a youngster once suggested he would.

Fans and pundits may have criticised the forward but he has always been held in the highest regard amongst his peers.

Last week, the Man United and England captain was honoured by the Football Writers' Association at a special event held in London that was attended by various former and current teammates of Rooney.

And a video of one of the tribute speeches from the evening has finally emerged, over seven days after the event.

But we think Man United fans will agree it will be worth the wait after watching it.

As you can see below, ex-Red Devil Darren Fletcher was one of those asked to speak about Rooney's success and produced a very fitting tribute.

During their time at Old Trafford together, Fletcher and Rooney used to sit next to each other in the dressing room so who better to provide a bit of insight into the man of the moment?

The touching tribute - nearly ten minutes in length - features a couple of particularly funny highlights as the current West Brom captain made a sly dig at Rooney's hairstyle and revealed how angry his old teammate used to get playing PlayStation.

With Wayne and his wife Coleen watching on closely, Fletcher also kept the crowd entertained by disclosing some of the pranks the pair would get up to, including one where the England international tried to suffocate the Scot (skip to 5:10).

"He was always involved in the dressing room pranks which I was reluctantly dragged into as an accomplice but he was also a regular victim," Fletcher claimed.

"Everyday he burned me with a scolding teaspoon that he'd stirred in his tea for about ten minutes.

"And then there was the time I was enjoying a sleep on a flight to an away Champions League game and was awoken by Wazza placing a plastic bag over my head.

"I woke up in shock, struggling to breathe, thinking I was being kidnapped but don't worry, I got my revenge."

Jokes aside, though, Fletcher ended the brilliant speech with an appropriate conclusion.

He added: "I am delighted that the Football Writers have decided to honour Wayne in this way and a fitting tribute to one of the greatest footballers we have ever seen.

"As with most great players, Wayne will only be truly appreciated for what he's achieved when he's long retired but perhaps we should also start appreciating him now in this moment.

"Again as a Scotsman, I'll admit reluctantly England have had some great players over the years but tonight we are all privileged to be in the company of another one."

"Not only Manchester United's leading all-time goalscorer but England's most capped outfield player and all-time leading goalscorer.

"To be honest that's all I needed to say in the first place, Congratulations Wayne."

