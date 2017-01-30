Sunday’s Royal Rumble proved to be full of surprises, although at this point, John Cena winning yet another WWE World Championship to tie Ric Flair’s record is absolutely no surprise to anyone watching at home.

A titanic clash between AJ Styles and Cena was one of the highlights of the entire Rumble and featured masterful performances from both wrestlers.

The Face that Runs the Place needed four Attitude Adjustments to claim his 16th WWE title, but another moment was really interesting for fans during the match.

Article continues below

At one point, Styles reversed one of Cena’s grapples into a submission of his own. The champion then locked the former TNA star into a Figure Four Leglock which was popularized by none other than the Nature Boy himself.

It looked almost certain that The Phenomenal One was going to be on the receiving end of some dramatic irony as a huge star was going to use a legend’s classic move to snatch the title from him, but he managed to escape.

Article continues below

Ric Flair offered his support to the new champion after the match saying that he loved Cena as both a wrestler and a person and the honor of tying his record couldn’t happen to a better guy.

Hearing that kind of praise from a living legend should tell you all you need to know about Cena’s resume as a WWE Superstar. Now, the only question is, will he break Flair’s record or will it be preserved.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms