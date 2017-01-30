What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp explains why he substituted Firmino during Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

Just one win in Liverpool's last eight games suddenly finds Jurgen Klopp under a lot of pressure.

A fantastic start to the season saw the Reds emerge as strong title contenders but results in recent weeks have threatened to bring their campaign crumbling down.

It all started against Sunderland on January 2, where Liverpool drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light despite taking the lead on two separate occasions.

Since then, they've lost two out of three Premier League games, exited the EFL Cup and, most recently, been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Wolves.

Klopp now has a lot of questions to answer, with Liverpool fans becoming increasingly worried about their fading title chances.

One topic of conversation during the German's latest press conference was Roberto Firmino's bizarre substitution in the 65th minute on Saturday.

Liverpool were 2-0 down at Anfield and needed a goal desperately, so what did Klopp do? Replace the club's top goalscorer with Daniel Sturridge, who has struggled of late.

Klopp has now explained his decision to withdraw Firmino.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-LIVERPOOL-WOLVES

"Even when the game is not in the direction I want I cannot ignore how often Roberto played this season," he said. "He plays nearly every time and he's a very, very important player for us.

"So for me there was no chance to put him through [90 minutes] - then maybe we make a draw but then we have a problem with Roberto.

"We don't have the number of players in this moment currently of this quality so that was the reason and that's why we said 'okay he starts and then another player can come on'.

"In my opinion I would be risking the fitness or health of the player.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"It's been too intense in the last few weeks for him, he's the one who plays all the time, that was the reason for the change."

Klopp replaced Firmino out of fear he would suffer a burnout - so why start him in the first place?

With Liverpool due to face Chelsea on Tuesday - a huge game which could determine their title hopes - Firmino should have been rested by starting on the bench or being left out altogether.

But instead, Klopp left Sturridge out and fielded Firmino from the start knowing he wasn't at peak condition. Not one of his best decisions as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

The real problem here is that Klopp openly admitted his squad doesn't possess enough quality to be able to rest Firmino.

That could ultimately be the difference between winning the Premier League and finishing inside - or maybe even outside - the top four for Liverpool.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United all have strength in depth, whereas Liverpool have a strong starting XI.

