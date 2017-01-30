Official online NBA destination in the UK

Russell Westbrook.

Watch: Russell Westbrook's attempted a dirty play in OKC's loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City hung tough for as long as they could have on Sunday, but in the end they still fell 107-91 against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Russell Westbrook checked out of the game with two minutes remaining and his team down 19 as he headed to the bench.

The matinee matchup was a rough day at the office for the Thunder’s star although he racked up 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the loss, which brought his triple-double count for the season to 24.

In the simplest terms, OKC needs their point guard to do just about everything to get a win these days. That might be even more true as Enes Kanter has been sidelined with a broken bone in his arm after punching a chair in frustration last week.

Usually a pinball of raw energy, Westbrook was hassled by the Cavaliers’ scheme to try and box him in on every pick-and-roll play that the Thunder ran. He was frustrated throughout the game and only went to the line for six free throws on the night.

A moment of true frustration boiled to the surface late in the fourth after he fell to the floor and appeared to stick his leg out to impede the progress of Iman Shumpert. The last remaining star on Oklahoma’s roster is insanely competitive and the loss can’t have set well with him.

Next time out, he’s going to need some more help and then maybe OKC can avoid any further stumbles.

