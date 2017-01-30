What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gianluigi Buffon claims there's a club better than Barca & Real .

Gianluigi Buffon claims there's a club currently better than Real Madrid & Barcelona

It's fair to say that Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most revered sides in world football. 

The pair have dominated European football over the course of the last three seasons and it's expected that they will both be in contention to claim Champions League silverware once again this term. 

The duo are currently battling it out at the summit of La Liga, of course, with Real holding a four-point advantage over their rivals at the summit of the division. 

In fact, Zinedine Zidane's side also have a game in hand, so the Catalans have it all to do to retain their title. 

But are they out on their own as the very best two teams around right now? According to Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon, they are not. 

As good as Barca and Real 

Indeed, Buffon, who has established himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, believes that Inter Milan are currently as good as the aforementioned Spanish clubs. 

Juventus are gearing up to take on Inter at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday and Buffon is well aware of the challenge that his side will face. 

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus FC - Serie A

After Juve claimed a 2-0 win over Sassuolo this past weekend, Buffon told Sky Sports, as per Yahoo!: "We now have the game against Inter coming up, who are better than Real Madrid and Barcelona on current form. 

"It will be a very difficult game, we have a lot of respect for them.

"Inter are very strong, they showed just that when we met in the first half of the season."

Brilliant Inter 

Why, then, has Buffon been so impressed with Inter recently? Well, Stefano Pioli's side have been on the charge in Serie A, winning their last seven league games. 

Throughout their brilliant run, Inter have conceded just twice and found the back of the net on 15 occasions in the process.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PESCARA

A victory for Inter over Juventus this weekend would help them close the gap at the summit of the division to just six points. After such a dismal start to the campaign, no one would have been expecting Inter to put themselves in the title picture at the beginning of February. That's exactly what could happen on Sunday. 

Can Inter really win the league this season? Have your say below! 

La Liga
Real Madrid
Juventus
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
Barcelona

