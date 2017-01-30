When Kevin Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, one of the main questions was how he was going to fit into Steph Curry’s team.

Since the back-to-back MVP was coming off one of the best individual seasons in recent history, how would the addition of a volume shooter and perhaps the best offensive player in the NBA effect him?

Now, just past the midway point, the Warriors are 41-7 and are clicking on all cylinders.

And the answer to that question has become obvious.

While Curry’s overall numbers are slightly down from last year, averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, Kevin Durant’s 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game have come as a welcomed addition and he looks right at home in what is the NBA’s most lethal offensive attack.

As a result of the clear cohesion, the club is proving to be the NBA’s top organization on a nightly basis and holds the league’s best record.

But, it’s Curry’s willingness to share the spotlight that has impressed Durant the most.

After noticing that Curry wasn't himself after the first 30 games of the year, Durant sat down with him and told him the following, via ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

"I said, 'Just play your game. I'll figure it out. I'll figure it out around you. You're the engine of this team, and I know that. I'm not trying to come over and feel like everything just revolves around me. Just do you, man. I'm going to play around you. I've played this game long enough. I know how to score. I know how to find the ball. Just go out there and play your game.' And that's what he's been doing.”

Fast-forward to the present day and the admiration hasn’t subsided.

"I don't think either one of us look at it as being the star of this team," Durant told United Press International’s Alex Butler on Saturday. "I think that's what makes it easier to play together and we are just out there trying a good brand of basketball and trying to have fun...Play off of each other, use each other. You need your teammates if you want to be successful. We realize that and it just makes it easy.”

KD continued, “He [Curry] has no ego. It's really unbelievable. How big he is as a person, as a player, and to not really care about stuff that everybody else cares about outside our group is pretty remarkable. It's different. When you see people like that.”

While it may be a stretch to assert that Curry has no ego after he’s taken preposterous near-half-court shots with ease over the last few seasons, it’s obvious that Durant has a great deal of respect for the back-to-back MVP.

It remains to be seen if the two will have a championship-rich relationship such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippin, but the opportunity has certainly presented itself.