Owens hit a Stunner on Reigns.

Steve Austin reacts to Owens hitting a Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Football News
Amongst all of the excitement the Royal Rumble pay-per-view always brings, we also had some pretty good matches taking place before the main event.

Both Neville and John Cena were able to walk away as the new champions, but Roman Reigns was unable to dethrone Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

ROYAL RUMBLE

That’s despite Chris Jericho being suspended high above the ring in a shark cage.

However, it was one particular moment during that match which caught the eye of WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Fans believed that because the Rumble was being held in Texas, the WWE would try bringing the Rattlesnake back in some capacity, similar to what Shawn Michaels did to hype up the event in the ring.

That didn’t happen, though, and instead, he made it clear that he was watching from home and was forced to react to one specific move during that match – and it didn’t sound like he liked it.

As you’ll be able to see below, the champion was unable to put Reigns away with anything else and felt he had no option but to hit the Stunner, the finishing manoeuvre Austin made famous.

STONE COLD STUNNER

Fans quickly picked up on the fact that it was the Stunner, that’s despite it looking like a mix of that and the RKO.

Austin responded: “Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #RoyalRumble.”

Who knows what Austin didn’t like about that?

It could have been the execution, as it didn’t look like a typical Stunner.

It could have also been Reigns’ bad selling of the move, as opposed to some incredible selling we’ve seen from the likes of Scott Hall and The Rock with that same move.

Or maybe he didn’t like the fact that his finishing move – which often ends matches instantly – was unable to put away Reigns with ease.

Whatever it was, perhaps it’s best if Owens sticks to his Pop-Up Powerbomb, but he did issue a response to the legend.

What did you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s reaction to the Stunner from Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Wrestlemania

