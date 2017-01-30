What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Asensio.

Marco Asensio produced a Zinedine Zidane skill vs Real Sociedad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having just turned 21-years-old, it seems that Marco Asensio has a very bright future ahead of him.

He has already made 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season - scoring seven goals - and has even been rewarded with two caps for Spain.

For a young player, it must be fantastic to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Madrid every day in training.

Article continues below

But it seems that Asensio is learning just as much from his manager than his teammates.

That’s because the attacking midfielder was seen produced a turn very similar to the one that Zinedine Zidane made famous during his career.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Travis Kelce finishes off fantastic fake field goal at the Pro Bowl

Watch: Travis Kelce finishes off fantastic fake field goal at the Pro Bowl

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

Zidane performed “The Roulette” on numerous opponents during his playing days and it appears he has been coaching some of the players to do the same during sessions.

In Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, Asensio skipped past two players on the halfway line with fantastic skill to begin an attack. It just oozed of Zidane in his prime.

Asensio's skill

Take a look at Asensio’s skill:

Zidane compilation 

And now look at a compilation video of Zidane performing a very similar skill:

Zidane’s side took a massive step towards the La Liga title this weekend as their win was made even more valuable thanks to Barcelona’s draw with Real Betis and Sevilla’s loss to Espanyol. It has left them four points clear at the top of the league with a game in hand.

As for Asensio, it seems that Zidane rates him very highly indeed. According to a report in Spanish outlet Marca, Zidane claims that Asensio has the best left foot in football since a certain Lionel Messi.

Sevilla v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

If that’s not high praise, we don’t know what is.

But, for a youngster, it can sometimes be difficult to settle for a bit-part figure when you have the desire to play every minute of every match. However, Asensio has revealed that his boss has told him to remain patient and that he doesn’t need to prove himself at every opportunity.

Patience 

“It's quite a new thing for me to find myself not playing so often,” he said.

“When I was at other teams, I played practically every match but here the players are top level, footballers who have spent many years here.

"The boss did take me aside for a chat and just told me to relax and stay calm. There are world class people at this club. He told me to be patient, that I didn't have to prove myself in every move”.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale
Toni Kroos

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again