Having just turned 21-years-old, it seems that Marco Asensio has a very bright future ahead of him.

He has already made 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season - scoring seven goals - and has even been rewarded with two caps for Spain.

For a young player, it must be fantastic to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Madrid every day in training.

But it seems that Asensio is learning just as much from his manager than his teammates.

That’s because the attacking midfielder was seen produced a turn very similar to the one that Zinedine Zidane made famous during his career.

Zidane performed “The Roulette” on numerous opponents during his playing days and it appears he has been coaching some of the players to do the same during sessions.

In Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, Asensio skipped past two players on the halfway line with fantastic skill to begin an attack. It just oozed of Zidane in his prime.

Zidane’s side took a massive step towards the La Liga title this weekend as their win was made even more valuable thanks to Barcelona’s draw with Real Betis and Sevilla’s loss to Espanyol. It has left them four points clear at the top of the league with a game in hand.

As for Asensio, it seems that Zidane rates him very highly indeed. According to a report in Spanish outlet Marca, Zidane claims that Asensio has the best left foot in football since a certain Lionel Messi.

If that’s not high praise, we don’t know what is.

But, for a youngster, it can sometimes be difficult to settle for a bit-part figure when you have the desire to play every minute of every match. However, Asensio has revealed that his boss has told him to remain patient and that he doesn’t need to prove himself at every opportunity.

Patience

“It's quite a new thing for me to find myself not playing so often,” he said.

“When I was at other teams, I played practically every match but here the players are top level, footballers who have spent many years here.

"The boss did take me aside for a chat and just told me to relax and stay calm. There are world class people at this club. He told me to be patient, that I didn't have to prove myself in every move”.

