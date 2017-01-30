For years, the Pro Bowl has been marked by players giving about half effort as they go through the motions of a meaningless exhibition game.

However, in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the players actually looked like they cared during an incredible game-changing sequence.

After Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was intercepted by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who could have gone down and preserved an AFC victory, but instead returned it and lateraled to Denver Broncos corner Aqib Talib, who made his way down the field through the NFC offense.

Talib probably would have scored on the play, but Cousins had other ideas, sprinting down the field and stripping the ball away from Talib in the video below:

It may just be the Pro Bowl, but that might be the fastest Cousins has ever moved. Chasing down an NFL cornerback is hard, but Cousins makes it look easy and capped it off with the forced fumble.

The AFC retained possession, much to the chagrin of NFC coach Jason Garrett, who thought his guy, Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, recovered the football. The recovery allowed the AFC to hold on for a 20-13 victory.

Long seen as a useless game between disinterested athletes, this year's Pro Bowl was actually pretty exciting. The NFL tried some new things that ultimately resulted in a better experience for fans and players alike and may result in a more popular event in the years to come.

