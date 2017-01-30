Rajon Rondo’s first year with the Chicago Bulls will likely be his last- if he even makes it through the entire season.

Not only was Rondo demoted from the starting lineup to a reserve role, but he recently took to Instagram and bashed the team’s two marquee players, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, calling their leadership into question.

Additionally, head coach Fred Hoiberg hasn’t figured out exactly how to fit him into rotations consistently. As a result of frustration, Rondo received a one-game suspension in December for a reported verbal spat with an assisted coach.

As a player known to have a quick temper and difficult attitude to deal with, Rondo’s name has naturally come up as the trade deadline approaches.

But, since $3 million of his $13.4 million salary is guaranteed next season, the possibility of a buyout has also come up.

As K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports, the team plans on holding onto the veteran point guard until the right suitor comes along.

While there are clear holes in Rondo’s game and he’s an absolutely abysmal shooter, the 30-year-old still can be a productive NBA player in the right situation.

Over 40 games this season, he’s averaged 6.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 27.3 minutes. It’s important to note that recent cuts to playing time have deflated those numbers and that when he has seen increased run, he still is one of the best distributers in the league.

The right situation has to come up as far as a trade is concerned, but it’s interesting to think of the possibility of the Cleveland Cavaliers making a run at Rondo.

LeBron James has been vocal about adding another playmaker, after all. Cleveland could offer back a young player (like Kay Felder for example) who has a bit of an appealing upside or a future draft pick which would likely entice Chicago.

While Rondo has had a beef with the Cavs since his days with the Boston Celtics, it appears as though he would welcome a change in scenery- even if it means joining his former nemesis.

There are a number of other teams who would welcome Rondo’s on-court ability, but it’s the whole package that comes along with him that’s concerning.